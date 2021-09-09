Xi sends congratulatory message to North Korea leader

China's President Xi sends congratulatory message to North Korea leader Kim

  • Sep 09 2021, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 10:15 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding, according to state TV China Central Television.

