China's President Xi sends congratulatory message to North Korea leader Kim

China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on the 73rd anniversary of the country's founding, according to state TV China Central Television.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ashwin makes white ball return
Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?
9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues
Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report
DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban
Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears
Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US