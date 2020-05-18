China's Xi says he supports WHO-led probe when COVID-19 is under control

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi, in a video speech to the World Health Assembly, said China has been open and transparent about the COVID-19 outbreak that first emerged in the country in late 2019 and will support an investigation conducted in an objective and impartial manner.

Xi also pledged $2 billion over two years to help with the COVID-19 response and said any vaccines developed against the disease by China will be made a public good.