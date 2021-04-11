Chinese vaccines' effectiveness low, official admits

Chinese Covid-19 vaccines' effectiveness low, official admits

Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of vaccine doses in other countries

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Apr 11 2021, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 12:41 ist
A medical personnel administers the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, to a woman, during a vaccination campaign to contain the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus cluster traced to entertainment venues, at Saeng Thip sports ground in Bangkok on April 8, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to give them a boost.

Chinese vaccines “don't have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses in other countries while also trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of Western vaccines.

“It's now under formal consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process,” Gao said.

The effectiveness rate of a coronavirus vaccine from Sinovac, a Chinese developer, at preventing symptomatic infections has been found to be as low as 50.4 per cent by researchers in Brazil. By comparison, the vaccine made by Pfizer has been found to be 97 per cent effective.

Beijing has yet to approve any foreign vaccines for use in China, where the coronavirus emerged in late 2019.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Gao gave no details of possible changes in strategy but mentioned mRNA, a previously experimental technique used by Western vaccine developers while China's drug makers used traditional technology.

“Everyone should consider the benefits mRNA vaccines can bring for humanity,” Gao said. “We must follow it carefully and not ignore it just because we already have several types of vaccines already.”

Gao previously raised questions about the safety of mRNA vaccines. He was quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency as saying in December he couldn't rule out negative side effects because they were being used for the first time on healthy people.

Chinese state media and popular health and science blogs also have questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, which uses mRNA.

As of April 2, some 34 million people have received both of the two doses required by Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one, according to Gao.

Experts say mixing vaccines, or sequential immunisation might boost effectiveness rates. Trials around the world are looking at mixing of vaccines or giving a booster shot after a longer time period. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

Saying a dignified goodbye

Saying a dignified goodbye

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

 