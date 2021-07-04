China vows not to yield an inch of Galwan Valley

Chinese soldiers celebrate CPC centenary in Galwan Valley, vow not to yield an inch of land

Galwan Valley was the scene of a violent face-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA soldiers on June 15 last year

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 22:56 ist
An Indian fighter jet flies over Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on June 25, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The People’s Liberation Army soldiers of late celebrated the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) deployed in Galwan Valley on the Sino-Indian Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh – carving on a rock “Never Yield An Inch of Land” in Mandarin.

With the military stand-off between India and China still continuing along the LAC, The Global Times, a state-owned media organisation of the communist country, posted on Twitter a video of the PLA soldiers celebrating the centenary of the CPC in Galwan Valley.

“Chinese #PLA soldiers stationed on the border sent their wishes to the Party from the Galwan Valley on the #CPC centennial,” The Global Times tweeted.

“They stood in formation, making shapes of the Party emblem and 1921 and 2021, beside a rock carved with the characters "Never yield an inch of land”.

Galwan Valley was the scene of a violent face-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA soldiers on June 15 last year. The Indian Army lost 20 of its soldiers in the clash. The PLA later revealed that it had also lost four soldiers in the violent face-off.

Also read: India, China to maintain dialogue to reach mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement: MEA

The Indian Army and the Chinese PLA withdrew front-line troops from the northern and the southern banks of Pangong Tso in February, but they could not agree on disengagement from other face-off points along the LAC, like Hot Springs, Depsang and Gogra Post, over the past four months.

The diplomats of India and China agreed during a video conference on June 25 that the senior commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA would meet once again soon to work out a deal to end the 14-month-long stand-off along the LAC.

Though almost two-and-a-half months passed since the 11th round of meeting between the military commanders ended in an impasse, New Delhi and Beijing could not schedule the 12th.

