Chinese spacecraft to land on Mars by May 19

Chinese spacecraft to land on Mars on May 15-19, says National Space Administration

The spacecraft, Tianwen-1, is China's first independent mission to Mars

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 14 2021, 15:56 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 18:02 ist
A view as Tianwen-1 probe enters the orbit of Mars. Credit: Reuters via China National Space Administration

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft is set to land on Utopia Planitia on Mars between May 15 and May 19 Beijing time, the China National Space Administration said on Friday.

Also Read | China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond

The spacecraft, Tianwen-1, is China's first independent mission to Mars.

