'Chronic' protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' in coronavirus fight: WHO

Protective gear shortage threat in COVID-19 fight: WHO

AFP
  • Mar 28 2020, 02:45 ist
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters Photo)

A dire lack of protective gear for health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most pressing threats in the fight to prevent deaths, the World Health Organization warned Friday.

"The chronic global shortage of personal protective equipment is now one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

