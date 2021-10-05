Climate change huge threat to humanity: Nobel winner

Climate change huge threat to humanity, physics Nobel winner Parisi says

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Oct 05 2021, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 20:44 ist

Climate change is a "huge threat" to humanity and it is very important for governments to take action as quickly as possible, Italian physics Nobel prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday.

Also read: Manabe, Hasselmann, Parisi win Nobel Prize for Physics

          "I am very pleased to have this Nobel because it is a recognition of all the fields I have been working in," Parisi added.

Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for work that helps understand complex physical systems such as Earth's changing climate.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nobel Prize
World news
Climate Change

What's Brewing

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 