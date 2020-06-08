Close ally of Mexican president tests COVID-19 positive

Close ally of Mexican president tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Jun 08 2020, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 09:53 ist
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Credit/Reuters File Photo

The head of Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoe Robledo, a close aide to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Sunday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would continue to work remotely.

"I want to announce that today I tested positive for COVID-19," Robledo said on Twitter, referring to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Medical experts would continue to follow his case and check on his contacts, Robledo added.

The 41-year-old Robledo is one of the most prominent public figures of the administration, and his announcement may renew concerns that the president is also at risk of contagion.

Lopez Obrador has spent the week touring southern Mexico in spite of the fact that coronavirus cases and fatalities have continued to hit new highs in the past few days. 

