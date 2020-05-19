Companies say hydroxychloroquine in short supply

Companies say hydroxychloroquine in short supply

AP
AP, Fairless Hills,
  • May 19 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 23:25 ist
Representative image/iStock

Six drugmakers that manufacture generic hydroxychloroquine report the drug is in short supply, while three others reported in the last week that their product is available, according to the Food and Drug Administration's drug shortages website.

The companies cite increased demand as the cause, with some stating they expect to next ship the drug at the end of May.

President Donald Trump said Monday he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now,” after two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump has spent months pushing hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure or preventive drug for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals.

One of the companies, Concordia Pharmaceuticals, also makes the brand-name version, called Paquenil. It says that drug is completely unavailable but is expected to be available again at the end of this month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Hydroxychloroquine
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

New drug can stop COVID-19 sans vaccine: China experts

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 