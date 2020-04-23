Concerned over 'systematic campaign' against Muslims in India, says Pakistan

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was concerned over what it called a "systematic campaign" against Muslims in India amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

India on Sunday trashed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments alleging targeting of Muslims in the country in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in New Delhi said the "bizarre comments" by the Pakistani leadership was an attempt to shift focus from the "abysmal handling" of that country's internal affairs.

On Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said, "a systematic campaign is unfortunately underway in India to demonize Muslims who face increased exclusion as well as threat of mob violence."

Addressing the weekly media briefing here, she also said that the Organisation of Islamic Countries has voiced concerns over Islamophobia within political and media circles as well as the social media platforms where Muslims are being blamed for the spread of the virus.

Farooqui also said Pakistan was concerned over the detention of journalists in Kashmir on what she called "baseless and concocted charges".

She said that measures were being taken to bring home Pakistanis stranded in various countries.

“So far 5,079 have been brought back from different countries in the third phase of this plan. In addition, 1,254 Pakistani nationals have been brought back through land borders in the last few days including 41 one from India through Wagah border,” she said.