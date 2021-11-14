COP26 deal 'a big step forward': UK's Johnson

COP26 deal 'a big step forward': UK's Johnson

Nearly 200 nations came together on the global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiation

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 14 2021, 06:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 06:00 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday called the deal struck at the UN COP26 climate change summit "a big step forward" but warned there was "a huge amount more to do".

"There is still a huge amount more to do in the coming years," Johnson said after the Glasgow summit.

"But today's agreement is a big step forward and, critically, we have the first ever international agreement to phase down coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees," he added.

Nearly 200 nations came together on the global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiation, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises.

Also Read | Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise

British leader Johnson, whose government hosted the event, said "we asked nations to come together for our planet at COP26, and they have answered that call.

"I hope that we will look back on COP26 in Glasgow as the beginning of the end of climate change, and I will continue to work tirelessly towards that goal," he added.

Britain's COP26 president Alok Sharma rounded up the marathon negotiations telling delegates: "It is now decision time. And the choices you are set to make are vitally important."

But China and India insisted that language on fossil fuels be weakened in the final summit decision text.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

COP26
Boris Johnson
UK
United Nations
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'

DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'

What the duck: the rise of mock meat in India

What the duck: the rise of mock meat in India

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

COP26 deal in sight as nations rally for compromise

COP26 deal in sight as nations rally for compromise

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

 