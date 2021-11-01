COP26 Meet Live: PM Modi arrives in UK, to hold bilateral talks with Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow on Sunday for the COP26 climate summit and bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday urged world leaders gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow to show greater policy ambition, calling climate change a "grave threat to macroeconomic and financial stability." Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
OPINION | What COP-26 means for us
The much-postponed global UN climate change convention is finally happening in Glasgow, with several world leaders, corporates, activists and academics in attendance. While many have written about what is at stake at the climate meet, every country and region looks at the convention from its own perspective.
IMF head urges COP26 leaders to ramp up climate ambition
Georgieva published a blog post titled "Climate Threat Demands More Ambitious Global Action" before heading to Glasgow, where she will take part in the climate talks according to an IMF spokesperson.
(AFP)
Boris Johnson to commit hike in UK's climate finance at start of COP26
The world must move from aspiration to action to limit rising global temperatures, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell world leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Monday as he commits to increase the UK’s climate finance by GBP 1 billion by 2025.
In an address at the World Leaders Summit opening ceremony, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Johnson will urge all countries to take concrete steps on phasing out coal, accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, and halt deforestation, as well as supporting developing nations on the frontline of the climate crisis with climate finance.
(PTI)
PM Modi arrives in UK for COP26 Summit, bilateral talks with Johnson
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow on Sunday for the COP26 climate summit and bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet.
