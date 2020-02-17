1st plane with Americans from Japan cruise lands in USA

Coronavirus: 1st plane with Americans from Japan cruise lands in USA

AFP
AFP, Travis Air Force Base,
  • Feb 17 2020, 19:34pm ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2020, 19:34pm ist
Buses carrying American evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship leave the runway at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on February 17, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. AFP Photo

The first plane carrying US citizens evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan landed at Travis Air Force Base in California late Sunday.

The charter flight touched down around 11:29 pm (0729 GMT Monday) at the base 40 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, an AFP photographer saw. The passengers will be quarantined at the base for 14 days.

A second flight carrying the rest of the more than 300 US citizens and family members evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship was shortly due to land at another base in San Antonio, Texas.

Fourteen passengers had returned positive tests for the new coronavirus shortly before the flights departed Japan and were transported in an isolated part of the aircraft, the State Department said.

