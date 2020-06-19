Coronavirus already in Italy by December, according to a waste water study

The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in northern Italy in December, over two months before the first case was detected, a national health institute study of waste water has found.
Researchers discovered genetic traces of Sars-Cov-2 -- as the virus is officially known -- in samples of waste water collected in Milan and Turin at the end of last year, and Bologna in January, the ISS institute said in a statement seen by AFP Friday.
Italy's first known native case was discovered mid-February.
