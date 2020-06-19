Coronavirus already in Italy by December, says study

Coronavirus already in Italy by December, according to a waste water study

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • Jun 19 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 14:32 ist
Italy's first known native case was discovered mid-February. Credit: AFP Photo

The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in northern Italy in December, over two months before the first case was detected, a national health institute study of waste water has found.

Researchers discovered genetic traces of Sars-Cov-2 -- as the virus is officially known -- in samples of waste water collected in Milan and Turin at the end of last year, and Bologna in January, the ISS institute said in a statement seen by AFP Friday.

Italy's first known native case was discovered mid-February.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Italy

What's Brewing

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

 