Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital, says Downing Street

Boris Johnson discharged from hospital: Downing Street

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Apr 12 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 18:53 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.

"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," the spokesman said, referring to the prime minister's country estate outside London.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work."

