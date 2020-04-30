COVID-19 cases in Pak jumps to 15,759, with 346 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumps to 15,759, with 346 deaths

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Apr 30 2020, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 12:11 ist
A traffic policeman stands next to rickshaws at a food distribution organised by the traffic police during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan reported 874 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 15,759 with 346 deaths so far in the county, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said the death of 19 more patients have been reported in the provinces of Punjab, Balochistan among others, taking the total death toll to 346.

Punjab reported 6,061 cases, Sindh 5,695, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,313, Balochistan 978, Gilgit-Baltistan 333, Islamabad 313 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported 66 cases, a statement from the ministry said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

So far 4,052 patients have recovered while the total active cases in the country were 11,361.

At least 153 patients were critical in hospitals.

The authorities have so far conducted 174,160 tests, including 8,249 on April 29.

The ministry also said that local transmission was 84 per cent and foreign travel 16 per cent.

The government said that 3,560 patients were admitted across the country in 717 hospitals with COVID-19 facilities, while others were isolated at their homes.

Among the high profile people who got infected by the coronavirus includes Governor of Pakistan's southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
Imran Khan
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Mexican cartels turn to human trafficking

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 