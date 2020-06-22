Coronavirus cases the highest yet in a single day on June 22: WHO

The world recorded more than 183,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most in a single day since the outbreak started, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

He said the next big challenge was to increase production and distribution of dexamethasone, the first drug shown to lower the risk of death in severely ill Covid-19 patients.

Global infections surpassed 9 million on Monday, as Brazil and India grappled with a surge in cases and the United States, China and other hard-hit countries reported new outbreaks, according to a Reuters tally.