China ready to step up virus cooperation: Xi to Putin

Coronavirus: China ready to step up cooperation, Xi tells Putin

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Mar 20 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 13:41 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (PTI photo)

China is prepared to "work with all other countries" to intensify the global fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, state media on Friday quoted President Xi Jinping as saying.

Xi made the comments in a late-night telephone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese leader said Beijing was "willing to make concerted efforts with Russia and all other countries to... safeguard global public health security," the report added.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

"China has the confidence, capacity and certainty to achieve the ultimate victory over the epidemic," Xinhua quoted Xi as telling Putin.

The disease, which has now claimed more than 9,800 lives worldwide, first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

It has since spread to 158 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally.

China has faced criticism for not acting quickly enough -- and not disclosing enough information -- as the outbreak erupted.

"Certainly the world is paying a big price for what they did," US President Donald Trump said Thursday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Russia
Wuhan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

 