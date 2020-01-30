Coronavirus death toll hits 170, over 1,700 new cases

The nationwide death toll from China's viral epidemic has risen to 170, the government said on Thursday, with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed.
Thirty-seven of the 38 new deaths came in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear. Another death occurred in southwestern Sichuan province, the central government said.
