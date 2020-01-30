Coronavirus death toll hits 170, over 1,700 new cases

Coronavirus death toll hits 170, over 1,700 new cases

AFP
AFP, Wuhan, China,
  • Jan 30 2020, 08:40am ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 08:40am ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The nationwide death toll from China's viral epidemic has risen to 170, the government said on Thursday, with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed.

Thirty-seven of the 38 new deaths came in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear. Another death occurred in southwestern Sichuan province, the central government said.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 