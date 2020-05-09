Coronavirus death toll passes 275,000 worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 275,000 people worldwide since it began in China late last year, with more than 85 per cent of fatalities in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally compiled from official figures at 1615 GMT on Saturday.

In total, 275,018 deaths have been reported from 3,955,631 confirmed cases.

Europe is the most affected continent with 154,313 deaths and 1,699,566 cases. The United States is the country with the most deaths at 77,280, following by Britain on 31,241, Italy 30,201, Spain 26,478 and France 26,230.