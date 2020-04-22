COVID-19 death toll tops 110,000 in Europe: AFP tally

Coronavirus death toll tops 110,000 in Europe: AFP tally

  Apr 22 2020
Volunteer doctors disinfect each other as they prepare to administer swabs for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Santa Marinella, near Rome, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Credit: AP Photo

 The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Europe has passed 110,000, according to figures compiled by AFP from official sources by 0920 GMT on Wednesday.

With 110,192 people dead from 1,246,840 cases registered, Europe is the hardest hit continent by the pandemic that has killed 177,368 people around the world.

Italy has recorded 24,648 deaths, Spain 21,717, France 20,796 and Britain 17,337.

