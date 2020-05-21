Coronavirus deaths top 325,000 worldwide: AFP tally

Coronavirus deaths top 325,000 worldwide: AFP tally

More than 325,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, three-quarters of them in Europe and the United States, since it broke out in China in December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1800 GMT Wednesday.

The virus has killed 325,003 people in the world and infected 4,939,642. There have been 169,671 fatalities in Europe for 1,944,207 cases. In the United States, 92,387 people have died, the highest figure for fatalities.

The United Kingdom has the second worst death toll at an official 35,704, ahead of Italy (32,330), France (28,132) and Spain (27,888).

