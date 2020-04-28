Hong Kong civil servants to return to work next week

Coronavirus: Hong Kong civil servants to start returning to work from next week

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 28 2020, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 09:41 ist
Carrie Lam (AFP photo)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week.

The global financial hub on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day, bringing relief to a city whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus that came on the heels of crippling anti-government protests.

The city has confirmed 1,038 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Hong Kong
Carrie Lam
Coronavirus
COVID-19

