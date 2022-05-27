Coronavirus Live: North Korea reports 1,00,460 people with 'fever' symptoms
updated: May 27 2022, 07:49 ist
07:42
Breakthrough infections may be less contagious
Fully vaccinated individuals who get infected with the coronavirus spread the infection to fewer people and are contagious for less time compared to people who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, a small study from South Korea suggests.
07:36
North Korea reports 1,00,460 people with fever symptoms, one new death
North Korean state media on Friday said about 1,00,460 more people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, and reported one new death amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak.
