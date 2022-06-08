Coronavirus Live: US experts recommend Novavax Covid-19 vaccine

  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 08:07 ist
  • 08:07

    Positivity rate tops 2% after months, hospitalisations low

    Fresh Covid-19 cases have risen across Karnataka with the positivity rate topping 2 per cent for the first time in months, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.

  • 08:05

    Two suspected vax side-effect cases found in three months

    The BBMP received two cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) incidents from parents who vaccinated their children with Corbevax and Covaxin in the last three months.

