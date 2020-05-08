US: Trump plays down unemployment as 'no surprise'

Coronavirus Lockdown: Donald Trump plays down unprecedented new unemployment as 'no surprise'

AFP
AFP,
  • May 08 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 21:59 ist
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed unprecedented US job losses, saying they were not a surprise.

"It's fully expected, there's no surprise. Somebody said, 'oh look at this,'" he said on Fox News minutes after the Labor Department published the figures.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"I'll bring it back," he said.

An unprecedented collapse in April driven by the coronavirus fallout sent the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent, well beyond the peak hit in late 2009 during the global financial crisis. The jobless rate in March was 4.4 percent.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
US
Unemployment
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

 