Coronavirus Lockdown: UK care home residents, caretakers recreate posters of popular music albums

As humdrum lockdown life haunts many across the globe, this UK care home's residents' found one way to pique the interest of many.

In an attempt to stave off boredom, residents and caretakers of Sydmar Lodge Care Home in the UK recreated popular albums of famous artists such as Adele, Taylor Swift and Queen. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months.

The Activities Coordinator of the care home, Robert Speker, tweeted the recreated images on July 10 captioning, “Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months.”

Residents were donning face paint to recreate David Bowie’s iconic look, and ‘Tattooed’ hands of a female resident emulating a poster of Rag’n’Bone man (English songwriter).

The care home has been declared free of any coronavirus cases.

According to the Worldometer, the UK has 289,603 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll is at 44,819.