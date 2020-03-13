Coronavirus: Nepal shuts expedition to Mt Everest, Himalayan peaks amid COVID-19 fear

Coronavirus: Nepal shuts expedition to Mt Everest

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Mar 13 2020, 14:34pm ist
Expeditions to Mt Everest and other Himalayan peaks in Nepal has been suspended for the spring season in wake of the growing global concerns over the outbreak of Coronavirus/COVID-19.

No new permits would be issued between 14 March-30 April and the ones issued stands cancelled.

Majority of the climbers come from India,  United States,  United Kingdom, China.

This is not only a huge jolt to the tourism of Nepal but also the livelihood of sherpas.

Speaking to DH,  veteran Indian mountaineer Umesh Zirpe of Pune-based Giripremi and Kathmandu-based Keshub Paudyal,  who is the Director of Peak Promotion,  confirmed the development.

