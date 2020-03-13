Coronavirus: Nepal shuts expedition to Mt Everest, Himalayan peaks amid COVID-19 fear

Expeditions to Mt Everest and other Himalayan peaks in Nepal has been suspended for the spring season in wake of the growing global concerns over the outbreak of Coronavirus/COVID-19.

No new permits would be issued between 14 March-30 April and the ones issued stands cancelled.

Majority of the climbers come from India, United States, United Kingdom, China.

This is not only a huge jolt to the tourism of Nepal but also the livelihood of sherpas.

Speaking to DH, veteran Indian mountaineer Umesh Zirpe of Pune-based Giripremi and Kathmandu-based Keshub Paudyal, who is the Director of Peak Promotion, confirmed the development.

<p>The Nepalese government took the decision on Thursday night.</p> <p>The Department of Immigration of the Ministry of Home, Government of Nepal, said that from 14 March-30 April, the Visa on Arrival facility is being suspended. All foreigners</p> <p>Giripremi was to lead an expedition to Annapurna-1 but he was conveyed of the restrictions."We are forced to take a hard decision to postpone the Annapurna I expedition to the next season," said Zirpe, one of India's best and experienced mountaineers, who had led expeditions to Mt Everest twice including India's biggest expedition to world's tallest peak."</p> <p>On the background of Coronavirus outbreak, the Nepal government has put on hold all the expeditions in spring 2020 season. The decision was made in the high-level committee meeting of govt officials at Kathmandu held on Thursday night," he said.</p> <p>Paudyal said that it is a big jolt to the mountaineering and trekking fraternity. "The spring season is very important....more than 2,500 depend on this season for their annual earnings," he added.</p> <p>The eight-thousanders (above 8,000 mts) in Nepal are Mt Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Mount Makalu, Mount Cho Oyo, Dhaulagiri I, Mt Manaslu, Annapurna I.</p> <p>During spring 2019, the Nepalese government issues 600-odd permits for Mt Everest, from which 360 to 370 summited.</p> <p>During the 2015 earthquake, the mountaineering schedule was disturbed, however, international help had poured in, said Zirpe, adding that this time around the entire world is battling a crisis.</p> <p>Adds Paudyal: "Mountaineering is one aspect. The number of trekkers too is very large. That too would be affected badly."</p> <p> </p>