Coronavirus: Nepal shuts expedition to Mt Everest, Himalayan peaks amid COVID-19 fear

Expeditions to Mt Everest and other Himalayan peaks in Nepal has been suspended for the spring season in wake of the growing global concerns over the outbreak of Coronavirus/COVID-19.
No new permits would be issued between 14 March-30 April and the ones issued stands cancelled.
Majority of the climbers come from India, United States, United Kingdom, China.
This is not only a huge jolt to the tourism of Nepal but also the livelihood of sherpas.
Speaking to DH, veteran Indian mountaineer Umesh Zirpe of Pune-based Giripremi and Kathmandu-based Keshub Paudyal, who is the Director of Peak Promotion, confirmed the development.
