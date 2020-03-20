Coronavirus: Nepal suspends international flights

Coronavirus: Nepal suspends international flights, long bus journeys

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Mar 20 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 20:13 ist

Nepal on Friday suspended all international flights from March 22 to 31 to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister K P Oli announced the suspension of all long-distance bus journeys indefinitely from March 23, apart from the closing of airports for international flights.

For latest updated on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Except essential services all government offices will be closed from March 22 to April 3. All schools and colleges have been closed and examinations postponed.

Nepal has had just one confirmed case of coronavirus, but it is at risk due its location between China and India. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Nepal
China
India
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 