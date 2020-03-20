Coronavirus: Nepal suspends international flights, long bus journeys

Nepal on Friday suspended all international flights from March 22 to 31 to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister K P Oli announced the suspension of all long-distance bus journeys indefinitely from March 23, apart from the closing of airports for international flights.

Except essential services all government offices will be closed from March 22 to April 3. All schools and colleges have been closed and examinations postponed.

Nepal has had just one confirmed case of coronavirus, but it is at risk due its location between China and India.