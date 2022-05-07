Coronavirus News Live: China reports 13 Covid deaths in mainland
Coronavirus News Live: China reports 13 Covid deaths in mainland
updated: May 07 2022, 08:02 ist
India logged 3,545 new Covid-19 cases, 27 more deaths on Friday. Stay tuned for updates.
08:02
Indicators show decreasing Covid transmission in many areas of Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam has said that indicators showed decreasing transmission of Covid-19 in many areas in the country.
"While Covid-19 is still circulating across the country, current disease activity indicators, from daily reported cases to laboratory test positivity, indicated decreasing transmission in many areas," Tam said in a press conference, adding that wastewater data are showing signs of a potential plateau or post-peak decline in several areas.
07:51
Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants
Severe obesity may weaken the effectiveness ofCovid-19 vaccines in those who have never been infected with the coronavirus, according to a small Turkish study.
Among those in the study without previous SARS-CoV-2 infection who had received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, patients with severe obesity had antibody levels more than three times lower than normal-weight individuals.
07:50
Bengal logs 48 new Covid-19 cases, one more fatality
West Bengal on Friday recorded 48 freshCovid-19 cases, 12 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,18 489, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.
One more fatality due to the infection raised the toll to 21,203.
07:49
China reports 13 Covid deaths in mainland on May 6 vs 12 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 4,675 new coronavirus cases on May 6, of which 351 were symptomatic and 4,324 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
