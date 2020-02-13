Coronavirus Outbreak Live: Two Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive

A total of 1,355 people have died of the disease so far with nearly 60,000 confirmed cases reported in 31 provincial-level regions. The hard-hit central province of Hubei on February 12 reported 242 deaths in just one day and 14,840 new patients -- by far its biggest one-day tally since the crisis erupted last month. As far as India is concerned, the rumour about a student in a Mangaluru college being infected by the virus was debunked. Two Indian crew onboard cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus.