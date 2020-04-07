Coronavirus: Pakistan's Sikhs shut Gurdwaras in KPK

Coronavirus: Pakistani Sikh community shuts down Gurdwaras in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Apr 07 2020, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 15:10 ist
Women wearing facemasks walk on a street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Peshawar on April 6, 2020 Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan’s minority Sikh community has shut down Gurdwaras in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province after the provincial government banned gathering of more than five people for worship in religious places to stop the spread of the coronavirus which has infected nearly 4,000 people and killed 55 in the country.

The Sikh community leaders in the province, where around 500 people have been tested positive, have asked worshippers to pray inside their homes.

The step has been taken to prevent spread of the pandemic as some cases of the COVID-19 has been reported in Swat district, a community leader said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The Swat district administration has also ordered to shut Mosques for congregation of prayers and only five people can offer prayer at a time in the Mosque.

Meanwhile, the evacuee property trust board and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee conducted disinfection spray in Bhai Biba Singh Gurdwara in Peshawar.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has sharply increased to 3918 while the death toll reached 55, officials said. The federal government has extended the partial lockdown until April 14 and asked people to stay at homes and follow social distancing.

