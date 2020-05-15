COVID-19 risks from imported cases controllable: China

Coronavirus risks from imported cases are 'controllable', says China

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 15 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 13:41 ist

The risk of a COVID-19 resurgence in China from so-called imported infections is controllable, an official of the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday.

China reported four new coronavirus cases on the mainland on May 14, all of them locally transmitted. China has banned most foreigners from entering its borders since late March as the pandemic spread globally.

NHC Vice Minister Zeng Yixin also told reporters during a briefing that some COVID-19 vaccines are set to complete their second-phase clinical trials in July.

China
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

