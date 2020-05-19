COVID-19: Russia denounces US attempts to 'break' WHO

Coronavirus: Russia denounces US attempts to 'break' WHO

AFP
AFP,
  • May 19 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 19:35 ist
Deputy foreign minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov (Credit: AFP)

Russia on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump's threat to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

 

"Yes there are opportunities to improve it... but we are against breaking everything that is there for the sake of one state's political or geopolitical preferences," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
USA
Russia
WHO
World Health Organization
China

What's Brewing

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 