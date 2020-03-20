US, Mexico plan to close border to non-essential travel

Coronavirus: US and Mexico plan to close border to 'non-essential travel'

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 20 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 14:24 ist
President Donald Trump attends a teleconference with governors at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters. (AP Photo)

The United States and Mexico are working on a plan to close their border to non-essential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said Thursday.

The move comes as similar measures are expected to come into force along the northern border with Canada by Saturday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mexico's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon spoke on "coordinating a plan to restrict non-essential travel across our shared border in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

For latest updated on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"The two leaders discussed the importance of creating a uniform North American strategy to reduce public health risks to our communities and more effectively address rising challenges jointly."

Pompeo tweeted that he had been working closely with Ebrard "on travel restrictions that balance protecting our citizens from further transmission of COVID19."

"Together, we can reduce public health risks and prioritize essential cross-border commerce and trade."

In a tweet, Ebrard said he would reveal more details of the closure on Friday.

The measure follows similar US moves to bar visitors from most of Europe, China and other parts of the world as its number of coronavirus cases surges.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Mexico
Canada
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

 