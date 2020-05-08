Coronavirus: US Fed balance sheet grows at slowest pace in 2 months

US Fed balance sheet grows at slowest pace in 2 months

The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet reached another record high of roughly $6.77 trillion this week, but the pace of the central bank's accumulation of assets was the slowest in two months as demand eased for some of the emergency measures it has taken to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fed's stash of bonds and other assets rose by $66.7 billion in the week ended Wednesday, May 6, from a week earlier, the smallest increase since the week ended Feb. 26. Fed purchases of Treasuries, which accounted for most of the increase, totaled just $48.7 billion, the smallest weekly total in eight weeks.

