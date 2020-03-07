Would rather have cruise passengers stay on ship: Trump

Coronavirus: Would rather have cruise ship passengers stay on ship, says US President Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Atlanta,
  Mar 07 2020, 07:24am ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 08:37am ist
US President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 6, 2020. Credit: AFP Photoa

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would rather have passengers on a cruise ship, which was denied entry to San Francisco over coronavirus concerns, remain on board the vessel.

But Trump said he would let others make the decision whether to allow the passengers to leave the Diamond Princess ship, where 35 people have reported flu-like symptoms.

"I'd rather have them stay on, personally, but I fully understand if they want to take them off," Trump told reporters after touring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

