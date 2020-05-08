Countries must return to public health surveillance in COVID-19 fight: WHO

COVID-19: 'Nations must to public health surveillance'

Representative image/Reuters Photo

Countries must return to "basic principles" of public health surveillance if they are to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, the World Health Organization's (WHO) top emergency health expert said on Friday.

"We seem...to be avoiding the uncomfortable reality that we need to get back to public health surveillance," Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO's health emergencies programme, said during a media briefing. "We need to go back to where we should have been months ago -- finding cases, tracking cases, testing cases, isolating people who are tested positive, doing quarantine for contacts."

