Court tosses a Trump-era rule limiting science in studies for public health regulations

A federal court on Monday overturned the Trump administration’s signature environmental policy, a regulation that critics said was aimed at crippling the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to enact new clean air and water protections.

The order by Judge Brian Morris of the US District Court for the District of Montana overturned the EPA’s policy, which called for the agency to dismiss or downgrade any studies that did not expose its raw data, sending it back to the agency for revisions, if the new administrator wishes to pursue it.

Dozens of leading medical and scientific groups argued the rule actually would have blocked the EPA from using important studies showing the health consequences of exposure to air pollution and other toxins because those studies often rely on confidential medical data that cannot be released.

The Biden administration had vowed to overturn the policy and said in a statement Monday they were “pleased” with the court’s ruling. The EPA did not say whether it would aim to revise the regulation, though the issue is likely to come up Wednesday when Biden’s choice to lead the agency, Michael Regan, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee for a confirmation hearing.

Public health advocates said they thought it was unlikely the Biden administration will seek to replace the Trump policy with one of its own.

“For all practical purposes it’s dead,” Paul Billings, senior vice president for advocacy at the American Lung Association, said of the Trump-era rule. He called the judge’s decision “a strong rebuke of an ill-conceived and illegal approach designed to undermine the use of science that is really the cornerstone of the agency’s work.”

The decision is a serious blow to the Trump administration’s legacy. In addition to rolling back more than 100 air, water and climate change regulations, the EPA under former President Donald Trump also sought to make it more difficult for any future administration to craft aggressive rules.

Mandy Gunasekara, who served as chief of staff to Andrew Wheeler, Trump’s EPA administrator, said in a statement that the judge’s decision was “unfortunate” and maintained the goal of the policy was to promote transparency.