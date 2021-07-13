Covaxin recipient infected with Covid-19 Delta variant dies, Pfizer, Moderna recipients recover: Study

A US-based study on six fully vaccinated people who got the Covid-19 infection after attending a wedding in Texas in April found that the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine recipients survived whereas the one who was administered Covaxin died.

According to the lab tests and sequencing, the six people were infected with the Delta variant of coronavirus, the study mentioned. Two of them had taken the Pfizer vaccine, two had taken Moderna and the remaining two had been administered Covaxin.

The preprint study from Baylor College of Medicine says, even though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines couldn’t prevent every Covid-19 case as the more infectious Delta variant is spread across the US, they still managed to prevent death due to Covid-19 infection.

The study’s authors suspect that the Delta variant was introduced to the 92-person wedding near Houston through two guests who were from India. Though they tested negative for Covid-19 before taking off from India, they later developed symptoms in the US.

The six people who tested positive were all above 50 years. The Covaxin recipient who succumbed to Covid-19 was in his late 60s.