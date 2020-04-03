COVID-19 deaths likely undercounted: German official

COVID-19 deaths likely undercounted: German official

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Apr 03 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 22:30 ist
A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected patient from France is transferred from an ambulance aircraft to an ambulance car at the airport in Dresden, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Dresden, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo

The head of Germany's disease control agency says the number of people who die of COVID-19 is likely being undercounted.

Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute said Friday that he believes “we have more dead than are officially being reported.”

It wasn't immediately clear whether Wieler was suggesting that deaths are being undercounted only in Germany, or worldwide, and reporters were unable to ask follow-up questions during his online news conference.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Germany's low death rate from coronavirus has drawn international attention. Experts say the difference compared to other countries is partly due to mass testing and well-equipped hospitals, but they caution that the number of deaths is likely to rise.

According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Germany had almost 85,000 confirmed cases and 1,107 deaths by Friday. Wieler said one reason why deaths might be higher than thought is that by the time autopsies are performed the virus can't be detected anymore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Germany
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

Business booms for coffin-makers in COVID-19-hit France

No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media'

No democracy is fighting pandemic by gagging its media'

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in virus gloom

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

World Bank approves $1-bn emergency funds for India

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

India’s GDP may have slowed to 4% in FY20

COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home

COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home

 