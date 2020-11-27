Covid epidemic in UK shrinking with R estimated below 1

Covid-19 epidemic in Britain shrinking with 'R' number estimated below 1

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 27 2020, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 19:41 ist
People wearing a face mask because of the coronavirus pandemic walk in London's China Town on November 25, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The Covid-19 epidemic in Britain is thought to be shrinking slightly with the reproduction "R" number estimated to be below 1 after three weeks of national lockdown in England, UK government scientists said on Friday.

The number of new infections is shrinking by between 0% and 2% every day, the UK Government Office for Science said, after it was estimated to be growing between 0% and 2% in last week's release.

The R number was estimated to be between 0.9 and 1, meaning every 10 people infected will go on to infect between 9 and 10 people, down from last week's range of 1.0-1.1.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Britain

What's Brewing

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 