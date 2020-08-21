Covid-19 has driven 100 million people back to extreme poverty, says World Bank Chief

Extreme poverty may rise by 100 mn: World Bank chief

World Bank President David Malpass said "that number could go higher" if the pandemic worsens

World Bank President David Malpass. Credit: Reuters Photo

The coronavirus pandemic may have driven as many as 100 million people back into extreme poverty, World Bank President David Malpass warned Thursday.

The Washington-based development lender previously estimated that 60 million people would fall into extreme poverty, but the new estimate puts the deterioration at 70 to 100 million, and he said "that number could go higher" if the pandemic worsens or drags on, which is possible.

The situation makes it "imperative" that creditors reduce the amount of debt held by poor countries at risk, going beyond the commitment to suspend debt payments, Malpass said in an interview with AFP.

Even so, more countries will be obliged to restructure their debt.

"The debt vulnerabilities are high, and the imperative of getting light at the end of the tunnel so that new investors can come in, is substantial," Malpass said.

