COVID-19: Nepal reports highest single-day surge with 239 fresh cases

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jun 01 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 20:26 ist

Nepal on Monday reported its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 239 new infections, taking the total number of patients to 1,798, the health ministry said.

Out of the total 226 new COVID-19 cases, 13 are women, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

The highest number of 41 cases were reported in Dailekh district followed by 10 in Kapilvastu and 38 in Sarlahi, it said.

Jumla, Rautahat and Kailali reported 19, 18 and 14 cases respectively. Ten cases came up in Salyan, nine in Dang and seven each in Banke and Dhanusha, the ministry said.

With the recovery of two more patients, the total number of people cured of the disease has reached 221, it said.

The health authorities have so far conducted the polymerase chain reaction tests on 71,903 people.

So far eight people have died of the coronavirus in the country, it said.

The lockdown imposed by the government to fight the deadly contagion has been extended until June 14. The domestic and international flight operations will remain suspended until June end.

