COVID-19 outbreak happened due to women's wrongdoings: Pakistan's cleric

Pakistan’s well-known cleric, Maulana Tariq Jameel, on Monday, made an inflammatory comment against women on a live television show stating that the coronavirus pandemic has been unleashed upon the world due to the ‘wrongdoings’ of the women.

The incident took place during the Ehsaas Telethon fundraising event where Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present, and the remarks were made in the presence of Khan, reported ANI.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

However, the cleric later apologised for his remarks on women.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HCP) slammed Maulana for ‘blatant objectification’ of women.

“HRCP is appalled at Maulana #TariqJamil's recent statement inexplicably correlating women's 'modesty' to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such blatant objectification is unacceptable and, when aired on public television, only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society,” HCP tweeted.

HRCP is appalled at Maulana #TariqJamil's recent statement inexplicably correlating women's 'modesty' to the #Covid19 pandemic. Such blatant objectification is unacceptable and, when aired on public television, only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society. — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) April 24, 2020

Pakistan has reported 11,940 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including 253 deaths across the country.