COVID-19 outbreak happened due to women's wrongdoings: Pakistan's cleric

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2020, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 13:46 ist
People wait to receive food assistance ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo)

Pakistan’s well-known cleric, Maulana Tariq Jameel, on Monday, made an inflammatory comment against women on a live television show stating that the coronavirus pandemic has been unleashed upon the world due to the ‘wrongdoings’ of the women.

The incident took place during the Ehsaas Telethon fundraising event where Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present, and the remarks were made in the presence of Khan, reported ANI.

However, the cleric later apologised for his remarks on women.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HCP) slammed Maulana for ‘blatant objectification’ of women.

“HRCP is appalled at Maulana #TariqJamil's recent statement inexplicably correlating women's 'modesty' to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such blatant objectification is unacceptable and, when aired on public television, only compounds the misogyny entrenched in society,” HCP tweeted.

 

 

Pakistan has reported 11,940 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including 253 deaths across the country.

 

 

