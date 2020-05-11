People flock to markets in Dhaka as govt eases lockdown

COVID-19: People flock to markets in Dhaka as government eases lockdown

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • May 11 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 14:02 ist
Muslim devotees offer prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after the government resumed mass prayers easing the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka on May 8, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Thousands of people rushed to the markets and a large number of vehicles led to traffic snarls in Dhaka as the Bangladesh government began to ease the COVID-19 lockdown, amidst fears that the disease may spike as the country reported over 14,000 cases of COVID-19, according to a media report on Monday.

The government, in a gazette notification, allowed markets and shopping malls to remain open from 10 am to 4 pm from Sunday while maintaining health guidelines and social distancing measures.

The government has also allowed congregational prayers at mosques from Thursday in compliance with a set of guidelines issued by the government.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the country's total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 14,657 on Sunday, while 228 people have lost their lives to the disease.

A large number of vehicles, including cars, trucks and auto rickshaws, led to traffic congestion in Dhaka while markets were flooded with people barely maintaining physical distancing, bdnews24.com reported.

Police said they were trying to ensure that no one will be allowed to venture out unless they have an emergency.

Bangladesh last week extended the nationwide lockdown till May 16.

The government initially declared a general holiday on March 26 for 10 days. Later, that was gradually extended till April 25 as the country kept seeing a rise in the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19. Bangladesh later extended the nationwide shutdown until May 5. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dhaka
Bangladesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 