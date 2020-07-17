Covid-19 resurgence biggest risk to US economy: IMF

Covid-19 resurgence biggest risk to US economy: IMF

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 17 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 23:00 ist
People stand in a subway train during rush hour amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 16, 2020 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo

The dominant risk to the US economic recovery is a resurgence of Covid-19 cases that would force renewed business shutdowns, the International Monetary Fund warned Friday.

The US government will need to do more in coming months to provide support to households and boost demand, as well as address worsening poverty and the shortcomings of the US health system, the IMF said in its annual Article IV report on the world's biggest economy.

The second quarter saw a 37 percent collapse in GDP, which is expected to contract by 6.6 percent in 2020, the fund said, stressing the "tremendous uncertainties" surrounding the outlook.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IMF
COVID-19
Coronavirus
USA

What's Brewing

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

 