Covid-19 revelation is Trump's most liked tweet

AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 02 2020, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 20:47 ist
President Donald Trump's revelation that he and wife Melania tested positive for Covid-19 quickly became his most liked and shared tweet, according to an analysis.

The announcement in the early morning hours of Friday garnered more than 1.2 million likes within eight hours, and was shared or retweeted at similar levels.

According to the news site Axios, the tweet was Trump's most popular ever, topping his 2019 news that rapper A$AP Rocky was released from prison in Sweden. Axios analyzed data from the Trump Twitter Archive.

Trump's announcement sparked a flood of reaction on Twitter, where he has some 86 million followers, and on other social media.

