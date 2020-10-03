'Feeling well with help of docs, nurses at Walter Reed'

Covid-19: US President Trump says in tweet he is feeling well with help of doctors, nurses at Walter Reed

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 03 2020, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 23:18 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday that he was feeling well with the help of the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!," Trump said.

"Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!" 

