Coronavirus vaccine news updates: AstraZeneca promises 'at-cost' Covid-19 vaccine worldwide

As the world anticipates the first Covid-19 vaccines, AstraZeneca and Oxford announced their candidate is 70% effective on average. India may see its first Covid-19 vaccine in the market towards the end of 2020 or early 2021, and may be priced at Rs 1,000 per dose. Track this blog to get updates of the latest trial outcomes of Covid-19 vaccines across the globe and news about the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Covid-19 vaccine race.
Japan stocks hit 29-yr high on vaccine cheer, Biden transition
Japanese shares hit a 29-year high on Tuesday as progress in developing an inexpensivecoronavirusvaccineboosted hopes of a swift recovery, while a formal transition approval for USPresident-elect Joe Biden also lifted sentiment.
The Nikkei 225 Index 2.58% to 26,186.53 by 0204 GMT, reaching its highest since May 1991. The broader Topix was up 2.23% at 1,765.91. Energy, real estate, and financial shares led the advance.
AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price worldwide
In what may cheer up millions around the world, pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca on Monday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine developed in partnership with Oxford University has been proven "highly effective" in protecting people from the novel coronavirus infection.
Poorest must not be trampled in rush to acquire Covid-19 vaccines: WHO
With Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon, the planet's poorest must not be trampled as countries scramble to get their hands on them, the World Health Organization said Monday.
Decades of work, and half a dose of fortune, drove Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine success
It took Oxford University's brightest minds decades of work to give them the expertise to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. In the end, it was a momentary error - and a dose of good fortune - that carried them over the line.
